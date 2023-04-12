Anderson Orthopedic Clinic to open Maryland ASC

Arlington, Va.-based Anderson Orthopedic Clinic, which is backed by management services organization M2 Orthopedics, is opening an orthopedic ASC in Oxon Hill, Md.

The new ASC will be at the Harborside Surgery Center, which has been certified by Medicare and is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, according to an April 12 news release from Anderson Orthopedic.

The facility recently completed Maryland's first Velys robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery in an ASC setting.

Nearly 60 percent of U.S. surgeries are now performed in an ASC setting, the release said.

The new orthopedic ASC will feature valet parking, waiting rooms, private rooms for overnight stays and improve physician amenities.