Optum affiliate opens Washington clinic with ASC

Optum Health affiliate Everett Clinic has opened a 39,500-square-foot facility with 50 exam rooms and an ASC in Arlington, Wash., according to a March 29 report from HeraldNet.

This is Everett's 31st location in the region, according to the report. It will offer specialty care for gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, urology and more.

The new clinic will employ 80 full-time staff, treating around 300 patients per day.

Some services from Everett's nearby Smokey Point Clinic are expected to migrate to the new Arlington location, according to the report.

Optum plans to open an additional Everett clinic in Marysville, Colo., this spring.