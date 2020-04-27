60 new ASCs during Q1 2020

There are 60 new ASCs that opened or were announced during the first quarter of 2020.

January

1. Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare held an open house for its Center for Orthopaedic Surgery Jan. 29.

2. Tampa, Fla.-based Physician Partners of America opened its multispecialty ASC, Sun City Ambulatory Surgery Center, Jan. 29.

3. Phoenix-based OrthoArizona is building an outpatient care center with an ASC in Scottsdale, Ariz.

4. Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center is building a surgery center in Salem that could open in 2021.

5. UT Health Austin (Texas) plans to open an ASC and ophthalmology clinic this year.

6. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health is building a $200 million, 300,000-square-foot hospital and ASC on its campus in Fleming Island, Fla.

7. Boiling Springs, S.C.-based Palmetto Eye & Laser Center is making progress on its new ASC. Read more here.

8. Laramie, Wyo.-based Premier Bone and Joint Centers recently placed the last beam on its new ASC in Laramie.

9. A ribbon-cutting was recently held for the Lighthouse Surgery Center in Hartford, Conn.

10. A $21 million medical plaza with an ASC has opened in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

11. Parkview Health System in Fort Wayne, Ind., will expand services with a new health campus and ASC on the city's southwest side.

12. Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System broke ground on a medical office building with an ASC in Mooresville, N.C., on Jan. 10.

13. Caliber Development is turning a space in Scottsdale, Ariz., into a surgery center and medical office building.

14. University of Rochester (N.Y.) is redeveloping a portion of a former shopping mall with an ASC office building in Rochester for $240 million.

15. ASC operator Optum finalized a partnership with Allina Health System in Minneapolis in December, paving the way for the development of up to a dozen surgery centers in the next five years.

16. Alliance Surgery Center opened near a Sam's Club in Traverse City, Mich., after a year of construction.

17. Phoenix-based McConnell Colorectal Center opened a second surgery center.

18. McLeod Health applied Nov. 22 for approval to build an ambulatory surgery facility in the Myrtle Beach, S.C., area.

19. Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health plans to open a 24-hour urgent care clinic with an outpatient surgery center late this year.

February

20. Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital will break ground this spring on a hospital and medical office building, which will include an ASC, an emergency room and 95 surface parking spaces. Read more here.

21. A $7 million orthopedic ASC opened in Youngstown, Ohio. Read more here.

22. Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare is seeking approval to build an 18,000-square-foot ASC in Kalamazoo. Read more here.

23. Bienville Orthopedic Specialists is getting a new ASC. Read more here.

24. Duke Raleigh (N.C.) Hospital opened an eye surgery center in a newly renovated medical office building. Read more here.

25. Lincoln, Neb.-based Advanced Medical Imaging opened a surgery center attached to its main practice. Read more here.

26. A gastroenterologist and pain medicine physician are opening an ASC in Southold, N.Y. Read more here.

27. Valley-based East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier Hospital celebrated its 70th birthday with Administrator Greg Nichols hinting at things to come. Read more here.

28. An ASC and imaging center opened in Windermere, Fla. Read more here.

29. Surgical Management Professionals is opening its first cardiology ASC. Read more here.

30. Bronson Healthcare in Kalamazoo, Mich., is planning an orthopedic ASC. Read more here.

31. A Newport News, Va., medical office building with an ASC held a ribbon-cutting earlier this month. Read more here.

32. The Albert Lea (Minn.) Healthcare Coalition raised the funds to purchase a former department store in the Northbridge Mall, which it will redevelop into a healthcare complex with an ASC through a joint venture with MercyOne. Read more here.

33. AmSurg opened an ASC in Glen Burnie, Md. Read more here.

34. A former office and retail building in Phoenix is being remodeled to make way for an ASC. Read more here.

35. Construction is progressing on the Grass Lake Surgery Center, an $8 million orthopedic and neurosurgery center set to open this fall. Read more here.

36. Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin opened a $42 million medical center in Mount Pleasant, Wis., that will eventually include an ASC. Read more here.

37. Cohen Children's Medical Center has opened an outpatient pediatric practice with a surgery center in New York. Read more here.

38. Britt, Iowa-based Hancock County Health System opened a surgery center Feb. 5. Read more here.

39. Construction on the Surgery Center of North Texas in Anna is slated to wrap up this summer. Read more here.

40. A $38.5 million ASC and medical office building is under construction in Frisco, Texas. Read more here.

41. Merriam, Kan.-based Ascentist Ear, Nose and Throat is building a medical office building with an ASC. Read more here.

42. The Tomball, Texas-based Alpha Surgical Center opened last month. Read more here.

43. A surgery center is opening in Newport News, Va. Read more here.

44. Medford, Mass.-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital is undertaking renovations to make room for an ASC. Read more here.

45. Pain Care Surgery of Louisville is seeking approval to open an ASC in St. Matthews, Ky. Read more here.

46. Laramie, Wyo.-based Premier Bone & Joint Centers has an $11 million surgery center and physical therapy building in the works. Read more here.

47. Norfolk, Neb.-based Fountain Point Medical Community will soon open its surgery center, continuing to expand its services after the clinic portion of the facility opened last September. Read more here.

March

48. Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center received county approval to build an ASC on its main campus.

49. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center plans to convert a former supermarket into an ASC for more than $15 million.

50. A 45,000-square-foot medical plaza development is underway in Victoria, Texas. It will feature an ASC expansion.

51. NexCore Group is building an ASC in Tucson, Ariz.

52. Work on The Endoscopy Center of Greeley (Colo.) is a wrap. The 11,822-square-foot ASC features three procedure rooms, as well as 11 pre- and postoperative recovery bays.

53. A medical real estate group is seeking permission to convert an office in Wilton, Conn., into an ASC and medical office.

54. A cardiology ASC and medical office building is under development in Las Cruces, N.M., according to Guide Architecture, a firm involved in the project.

55. A multispecialty ASC called The Dallas Procedure Center opened with nine preoperative bays, 18 post-anesthesia care unit beds and two convalescent rooms.

56. Work is progressing on the Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute and Surgery Center in Steamboat Springs, Colo.

57. Thirteen clinicians developed a new outpatient surgery center in Boyne City, Mich., with help from Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development.

58. A $1 billion construction project at Willowbrook, Calif.-based Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital includes plans for a medical office building with an ASC.

59. A former Walmart Express in Gilbert, Ariz., is being converted into an ASC and medical office facility.

60. UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital developed a new ASC in Waterloo, Iowa.

