New ASC opening in Virginia, seeking team addition — 3 quick notes

A surgery center is opening in Newport News, Va., according to the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce.

Three quick notes:

1. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Coastal Virginia Surgery Center is scheduled for Feb. 11.

2. The ASC's website, which is under development, states that its mission "is to provide advanced technological, high-quality, efficient, safe, cost-effective and confidential ambulatory care for our patients in a relaxed, comfortable, attractive environment, sensitive to their unique needs."

3. The ASC is seeking a perioperative nurse to join its team, according to job search site Indeed.

