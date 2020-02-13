Healthcare coalition closes surgery center deal — 3 insights

The Albert Lea (Minn.) Healthcare Coalition raised the funds to purchase a former department store in the Northbridge Mall, which it will redevelop into a healthcare complex through a joint venture with MercyOne, the Albert Lea Tribune reports.

What you should know:

1. Clive, Iowa-based MercyOne and Albert Lea are expected to close on the site Feb. 14.

2. The coalition is building the clinic in phases. The first two phases of the project will be 14,000 square feet and will establish a family medicine practice and specialty physician offices.

3. The clinic will later add an ASC, an imaging center and additional specialists in later phases.

