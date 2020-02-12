AmSurg opens gastroenterology ASC in Maryland

AmSurg opened a new ASC in Glen Burnie, Md., according to KasCon, a commercial general contractor and management firm that worked on the project.

Dubbed the EndoCentre at Quarterfield Station, the ASC opened in a former retail strip.

The ASC has a team of 12 physicians who perform colonoscopy, flexible sigmoidoscopy, hemorrhoid banding and upper endoscopy procedures. Tina Smith, BSN, RN, serves as the center's director.

AmSurg is a national ASC management company headquartered in Nashville, Tenn.

More articles on new ASC development:

2-OR ASC slated to open in Phoenix

$8M orthopedic, spine ASC to open this fall

Wisconsin health system to open ASC — 3 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.