Orlando Health opens multispecialty ASC, imaging center — 3 quick points

An ASC and imaging center opened in Windermere, Fla., according to Baker Barrios Architects, a firm involved in the project.

Three quick points:



1. The new Summerport Surgery Center is an affiliate of Orlando (Fla.) Health.



2. The ASC offers urology, gynecology, orthopedic, gastroenterology and general procedures. The imaging center has MRI and CT capabilities.

3. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Feb. 20.

