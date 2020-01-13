North Carolina health system building $35M medical office building with ASC — 4 insights

Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System broke ground on a medical office building with an ASC in Mooresville, N.C., on Jan. 10, the Mooresville Tribune reports.

What you should know:

1. The health system is building a 68,000-square-foot medical office building. The system expects the development to open in June 2021.

2. Iredell is spending $35 million on the development.

3. The medical office building will house an ASC, a 24-hour urgent care center and an imaging component.

4. The plot of land the building is on can also accommodate future expansion.

