North Carolina health system building $35M medical office building with ASC — 4 insights
Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System broke ground on a medical office building with an ASC in Mooresville, N.C., on Jan. 10, the Mooresville Tribune reports.
What you should know:
1. The health system is building a 68,000-square-foot medical office building. The system expects the development to open in June 2021.
2. Iredell is spending $35 million on the development.
3. The medical office building will house an ASC, a 24-hour urgent care center and an imaging component.
4. The plot of land the building is on can also accommodate future expansion.
