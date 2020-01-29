Physician Partners of America opens Florida surgery center

Tampa, Fla.-based Physician Partners of America opened its multispecialty ASC, Sun City Ambulatory Surgery Center Jan. 29.

What you should know:

1. The ASC has two operating rooms, a procedure suite, six preoperative and postoperative bays, and a waiting room.

2. The center is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

3. The center will cater to pain, orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, general surgery, gynecology, ophthalmology and podiatry procedures.

