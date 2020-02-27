Maine hospital expanding through $83.8M project, including ASC
Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital will break ground this spring on a new hospital and medical office building, which will include an ASC, an emergency room and 95 surface parking spaces, the Portland Press Herald reports.
What you should know:
1. The $83.8 million expansion will create a 193,000-square-foot hospital, an 82,200-square-foot medical office building and a 35,000-square-foot ASC.
2. Hospital administrators expect the project will take up to two years to complete.
3. The expansion will allow Northern Light to offer a full spectrum of services at one location while reducing operating costs.
More articles on surgery centers:
44% of U.S. physicians were employed by hospitals in 2018 + more market insights
Select Medical Holdings increases operating revenues 9.9% — 6 insights
Jury awards $1.6M to Iowa surgery center in anti-competition case
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.