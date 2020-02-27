Maine hospital expanding through $83.8M project, including ASC

Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital will break ground this spring on a new hospital and medical office building, which will include an ASC, an emergency room and 95 surface parking spaces, the Portland Press Herald reports.

What you should know:

1. The $83.8 million expansion will create a 193,000-square-foot hospital, an 82,200-square-foot medical office building and a 35,000-square-foot ASC.

2. Hospital administrators expect the project will take up to two years to complete.

3. The expansion will allow Northern Light to offer a full spectrum of services at one location while reducing operating costs.

