OrthoArizona breaks ground on surgery center

Phoenix-based OrthoArizona is building an outpatient care center in Scottsdale, Ariz., the practice announced.

The physician-owned facility will feature a surgery center, an orthopedic clinic, a physical therapy gym and a rheumatology care center, according to Cuningham Group, which is providing medical planning services for the project.

OrthoArizona broke ground on the new location in late January. The group's 66 orthopedic physicians currently serve patients at 21 locations.

More articles on surgery centers:

Pacific Rim Outpatient Surgery Center acquired by PeaceHealth: 4 details

Acquisitions & expansions kick off the decade — 7 ASC industry notes

Sutter Health HMO adds hospital to network with surgery center — 4 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.