10 new ASCs in January

Here are 10 ASC projects that were announced or completed in January, as reported by Becker’s:

1. Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health opened an outpatient ophthalmology center in Brea, Calif.

2. Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare opened a new ASC in Gaylord, Mich.

3. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health’s Peconic Bay Medical Center opened a new $5 million women’s multispecialty center in Manorville.

4. Austin (Texas) Regional Clinic opened a new location in Round Rock, Texas. ARC Greenlaw Specialty includes 17 exam rooms, three procedure rooms, an onsite lab and radiology services.

5. DISC Surgery Center at Tarzana (Calif.) opened Jan. 20.

6. Jonesboro, Ark.-based St. Bernards Healthcare opened its new Hand & Wrist Center on Jan. 15.

7.Johnson City (Tenn.) Eye Surgery Center held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate its opening Jan. 15.

8. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health broke ground on a new Advanced Cancer Center and Care Complex in Modesto, Calif.

9.Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and Boston-based Mass General Brigham launched a joint venture partnership to expand access to outpatient services in Florida, starting with a radiation oncology center that is set to open in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., later this year.

10. Methodist Richardson (Texas) Medical Center opened a new ASC.