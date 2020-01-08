Joint-venture orthopedic ASC opens in Michigan — 4 points

Alliance Surgery Center opened near a Sam's Club in Traverse City, Mich., after one year of construction, according to the project's general contractor.

Four points:

1. The orthopedic ASC is a joint venture between Traverse City-based Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center and Traverse City Orthopedics. In the future, the ASC will give privileges to physicians from outside those practices.

2. With a new ASC in the market, Traverse City's Munson Medical Center and Copper Ridge Surgery Center could experience a drop in orthopedic surgery volumes. However, complex or trauma cases that require overnight stays will remain at the hospital, according to John Reineck, MD, of Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center.

3. Alliance Surgery Center features two operating rooms, one procedure room and pre- and postoperative areas. It expects to eventually create 14 full-time-equivalent jobs.

4. Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development supervised the construction project. Kadean Construction served as the general contractor.

