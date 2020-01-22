Eye ASC to open in South Carolina — 3 quick notes

Boiling Springs, S.C.-based Palmetto Eye & Laser Center is making progress on its new ASC.

Three quick notes:

1. Palmetto Eye & Laser Center moved into a new building in April 2019, with plans for an adjacent 12,200-square-foot ASC, GoUpstate.com reported at the time.

2. Dubbed Carolina Specialty Eye Surgery Center, the ASC is expected to open by mid-2020.

3. Palmetto Eye & Laser Center has a team of four ophthalmologists and one optometrist.

