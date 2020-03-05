Colorado orthopedic & spine ASC project moves forward

Work is progressing on an orthopedic and spine ASC in Steamboat Springs, Colo.

The rooftop unit was the latest addition to the Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute and Surgery Center. The project is a renovation of a retail space and will eventually include two operating rooms, MRI space, an orthopedic practice and X-ray areas.

The ASC is expected to be completed this spring.

