Baptist Health building $200M hospital with ASC — 3 insights

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health is building a $200 million, 300,000-square-foot hospital on its campus in Fleming Island, Fla., the Jacksonville Daily Record reports.

What you should know:

1. Baptist intends to break ground on the hospital in the spring of 2020.

2. The hospital will offer an array of services including an adult and children's emergency department, an ASC, and specialty and imaging services.

3. Baptist expects to open the facility in early 2022.

