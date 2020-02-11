Wisconsin health system to open ASC — 3 insights

Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin opened a $42 million medical center in Mount Pleasant, Wis., that will eventually include an ASC, The Journal Times reports.

What you should know:

1. Ascension Wisconsin Health Center is 72,000 square feet.

2. The center includes primary and specialty care, an imaging center, urgent care, and rehabilitation and occupational health services. The center will have an ASC, which will open at a later date.

3. Ascension leadership said the center is the first of $100 million in projects the health system is investing into Racine County.

