ASC in pipeline for 18-physician orthopedic group

Bienville Orthopedic Specialists is getting a new ASC, according to Mississippi Business Journal.

The 18-physician orthopedic group has five office locations in Mississippi. Its existing ASC — Bienville Surgery Center — opened in January 2017. The new ASC is being built in Gautier, Miss.

Services offered by Bienville Orthopedic Specialists include hand, wrist, shoulder, elbow, spine, joint and sports medicine procedures.

