Alabama surgeon opens 40,000-square-foot medical plaza with ASC

A $21 million medical plaza with an ASC has opened in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

The 40,000-square foot ASC, developed by local neurosurgeon Swaid N. Swaid, MD and his practice Swaid Clinic, will offer patients spine surgery, orthopedic surgery, pain management and ear, nose and throat procedures, according to CBS42.

"Access to best-in-class healthcare is a vital component of a strong community. We are pleased to have been a part of Dr. Swaid’s team to deliver a center that will increase the convenience of such care for many in our hometown and throughout the Southeast," said Brasfield & Gorrie Vice President and division manager Ed Hauser.

The medical plaza also has a diagnostic center, clinical space and offers physical therapy.

