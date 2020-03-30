South Carolina hospital receives support for ASC expansion

Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center received county approval for its proposal to build an ASC on its main campus, The Times and Democrat reports.

What you should know:

1. Orangeburg County and Calhoun County have each submitted letters of support for the new ASC, and Bamberg County approved a resolution supporting the project.

2. The medical center hasn't released details about the plan yet, nor has it submitted a certificate-of-need request to the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control.

3. Center administrators said the ASC is necessary to support its financial health but have not revealed any sort of timetable for the project.

More articles on ASC news:

Regent Surgical Health responds to COVID-19: 3 things to know

When will the coronavirus peak? It's complicated

Hospitals looking into using ASCs for COVID-19 patients: 4 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.