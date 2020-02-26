$7M orthopedic ASC opens in Ohio

A $7 million orthopedic ASC opened in Youngstown, Ohio, according to The Business Journal.

The Orthopaedic Surgery Center — a 13,000-square-foot facility — opened in January with four operating rooms and three overnight recovery suites.

The ASC is led by Vice President Thomas Joseph, MD; Medical Advisory Board Chairman Joseph Stefko, MD; Medical Director Leslie Schwendeman, MD; and COO Taylor Cera.

Procedures offered at The Orthopaedic Surgery Center include shoulder, knee, foot, ankle, trauma, fracture and hand surgery. All-inclusive, cash-pay prices are listed online.

