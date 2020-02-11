$8M orthopedic, spine ASC to open this fall
Construction is progressing on the Grass Lake Surgery Center, an $8 million orthopedic and neurosurgery center set to open this fall.
The groundbreaking for the facility was announced last September. The ASC is a joint venture between Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Advanced Orthopedic Specialties. The center was scheduled to open by late July.
The property was acquired by the health system for $1.6 million last March.
