$8M orthopedic, spine ASC to open this fall

Construction is progressing on the Grass Lake Surgery Center, an $8 million orthopedic and neurosurgery center set to open this fall.

The groundbreaking for the facility was announced last September. The ASC is a joint venture between Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Advanced Orthopedic Specialties. The center was scheduled to open by late July.

The property was acquired by the health system for $1.6 million last March.

