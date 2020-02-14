Orthopedic, spine ASC opens in Virginia office building

A Newport News, Va., medical office building with an ASC held a ribbon-cutting this week.

Coastal Virginia Surgery Center, which specializes in orthopedics and pain management, was part of the Feb. 11 ceremony.

"We're safely and cost-effectively moving joint replacements and spine surgeries, procedures traditionally performed in an inpatient hospital setting, to an outpatient setting for the benefit of our patients," said Boyd Haynes, MD, orthopedic surgeon and president of the surgery center.

