$26M joint venture ASC opens in Connecticut

A ribbon-cutting was recently held for the Lighthouse Surgery Center in Hartford, Conn., Healthcare Design magazine reported.

The ASC is a joint venture between Saint Francis Hospital, Lighthouse Surgeons and Woodland Anesthesiology Associates. The surgery center includes six operating rooms, space for physical therapy and 26 pre- and operative suites.

Read more here.



