New Jersey health system opens orthopedic surgery facility — 3 insights

Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare held an open house for its Center for Orthopaedic Surgery Jan. 29, The Press of Atlantic City reports.

What you should know:

1. The center will perform all types of orthopedic surgery, including joint replacement and spine surgeries.

2. The two-story center is 24,000 square feet. It has six operating rooms, 12 preoperative rooms, 15 post-anesthesia care unit rooms and four extended stay rooms. The second floor houses medical offices.

3. AtlantiCare officials believe the center will perform more than 5,000 procedures annually.

