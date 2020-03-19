Vanderbilt plans $15M ASC in former supermarket

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center plans to convert a former supermarket into an ASC for more than $15 million, Nashville Business Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. Vanderbilt filed permits March 13 to renovate space for the 50,000-square-foot Belle Meade (Tenn.) Ambulatory Surgical Center.

2. Plans for the facility include seven operating rooms, 18 exam rooms, nine infusion stations and two procedure rooms.

3. The ASC will provide urology, orthopedic and oncology services.

4. It's unclear when renovations will begin, but the surgery center is currently in the design-development phase.

More articles on surgery centers:

The Joint Commission updates surgery center burden reduction rules

Surglogs hires new director of regulatory compliance

ASC becomes Iowa's 1st to gain advanced orthopedic certification — 5 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.