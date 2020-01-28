Salem Health-owned surgery center building new facility — 3 insights

Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center is building a new surgery center in Salem that could open in 2021, according to The Lund Report.

What you should know:

1. Salem Health owns 54 percent of Willamette Surgery Center.

2. Willamette Surgery Center is housed in a former college sorority house.

3. The surgery center has 19 surgeons on staff who specialize in orthopedics, general surgery and podiatry.

