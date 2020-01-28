Salem Health-owned surgery center building new facility — 3 insights
Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center is building a new surgery center in Salem that could open in 2021, according to The Lund Report.
What you should know:
1. Salem Health owns 54 percent of Willamette Surgery Center.
2. Willamette Surgery Center is housed in a former college sorority house.
3. The surgery center has 19 surgeons on staff who specialize in orthopedics, general surgery and podiatry.
