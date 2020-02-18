Michigan health system building $21M orthopedic & spine ASC
Bronson Healthcare in Kalamazoo, Mich., is planning an orthopedic ASC to keep up with demand, according to MLive Michigan.
The $21 million,18,000-square-foot ASC will have four operating rooms, with physicians performing total joint replacement and handling spine and sports medicine cases. The ASC expects to take on 5,400 cases a year that would have otherwise been performed at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
The ASC is expected to be completed late next year.
