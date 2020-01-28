UT Health Austin building ASC — 3 insights

UT Health Austin (Texas) plans to open an ASC and ophthalmology clinic in 2020, expanding its clinical presence, Community Impact reports.

What you should know:

1. UT Health Austin expanded and relocated its walk-in clinic in 2019. The health system plans to build on that expansion with the aforementioned ASC and ophthalmology clinic.

2. Once the ASC and ophthalmology clinic are complete, UT Health Austin will have 19 specialty clinics.

3. UT Health also plans to relocate its multiple sclerosis clinic later in the year.

More articles on surgery centers:

15 gastroenterology companies ASC leaders should know

'Put our people's health first': Why Colorado legislators are pushing for lower CRC screening age to 45

Gastroenterology Associates opens new New York location — 3 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.