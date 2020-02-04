Pain management practice seeks approval for $1.45M surgery center in Kentucky

Pain Care Surgery of Louisville is seeking approval to open an ASC in St. Matthews, Ky., Louisville Business First reports.

If approved, the surgery center would perform minimally invasive interventional pain procedures.

The surgery center would cost $1.45 million, with most of the cost going toward construction and new equipment.

More articles on surgery centers:

Michigan surgery center adds surgical robot — 3 insights

Covenant pivots to physician services organization & 4 other must-read articles

Ohio pain clinic, owner pay $650K settlement for unnecessary procedures: 4 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.