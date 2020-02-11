New York hospital opens pediatric surgery center, part of $120M investment

Cohen Children's Medical Center has opened an outpatient pediatric practice with a surgery center in New York.

Physicians at the new center in New Hyde Park will specialize in general surgery and pediatric cardiology. The services were moved to the new site to make room at the hospital for a new surgical complex.

The outpatient center comes as part of a larger $120 million investment in pediatric medicine by the hospital.

“We’ve come a long way since opening in 1983 as the New York area’s first dedicated children’s hospital,” said Charles Schleien, MD, senior vice president and chair of pediatric services at Northwell Health. “Our latest undertaking reflects our ability to meet the changing health care needs of children in the communities we serve.”

