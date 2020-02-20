Surgery center developer opening 1st cardiology ASC — 4 details

Surgical Management Professionals is opening its first cardiology ASC, according to President and CEO Mike Lipomi.

Four details:

1. A grand opening of the new Summit Surgery Center in Modesto, Calif., will take place in late February.

2. Cardiologist Rajesh Dubey, MD, is the surgery center's managing partner, according to public records.

3. SMP is in talks with cardiologists across the U.S. about developing additional surgery centers.

4. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., SMP acquires, manages and develops surgery centers and physician-owned hospitals.

