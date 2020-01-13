University of Rochester building $240M orthopedic campus with surgery center — 5 insights

University of Rochester (N.Y.) is redeveloping a portion of a former shopping mall in Rochester for $240 million, Shopping Center Business reports.

What you should know:

1. UR is building a 330,000-square-foot facility in a former Sears department store.

2. The center will have an ASC and a multistory office building.

3. The ASC will have an unspecified amount of operating and procedure rooms.

4. The multistory tower will house imaging services; clinical exam rooms; physical, occupation and hand therapy; sports medicine services; athletic training; and injury prevention programs, among others.

5. UR will pay for the facility through philanthropy, university funds and loans.

