2-OR ASC slated to open in Phoenix

A former office and retail building in Phoenix is being remodeled to make way for an ASC, according to Princeton Construction.

The private ASC will feature two operating rooms, along with preoperative and postanesthesia care unit spaces. It will occupy 5,500 square feet.

The surgery center will house new operating equipment and infrastructure. Construction is slated for completion in June.

