McConnell Colorectal Center opens 2nd ASC in Arizona — 3 quick facts

Phoenix-based McConnell Colorectal Center opened a second surgery center, according to Donna Parker, first vice president of healthcare and professional services at BOK Financial.

Three quick facts:

1. The new Beardsley Surgery Center opened in Glendale, Ariz.

2. McConnell Colorectal Center is led by surgeon Elizabeth McConnell, MD. Dr. McConnell also owns and directs the Arizona Outpatient Surgery Center in Phoenix.

3. BOK Financial served as the center's financing partner for the expansion.

