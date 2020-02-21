Gastroenterologist, pain medicine physician opening ASC

A gastroenterologist and pain medicine physicians are opening an ASC in Southold, N.Y., according to the Shelter Island Reporter.

It took the two physicians four years to develop the center, after filing applications with the city, state and county, attending hearings and scheduling inspections. The physicians said they developed the center to keep up with rising healthcare costs and the shift to outpatient care.

The physicians, who also practice at Stony Brook (N.Y.) Eastern Long Island Hospital, plan to start taking patients by mid-March.

More articles on new ASC development:

Orlando Health opens multispecialty ASC, imaging center — 3 quick points

Maine hospital to add medical office building as part of $536M project

Military transitioning 2 care centers to ASCs, expanding scope of others — 3 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.