Michigan health system developing $21M ASC — 3 insights

Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare is seeking approval to build an 18,000-square-foot ASC in a neighborhood in Kalamazoo, the Grand Rapids Business Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. The center will have four operating rooms and will perform mainly orthopedic procedures. If approved, the center could open by late 2021.

2. The ASC is being built in response to the growing surgical case volume at Kalamazoo-based Bronson Methodist Hospital. The hospital's surgical volume increased 15 percent over the last five years.

3. The health system anticipates shifting around 5,400 orthopedic cases from the hospital to the center annually.

