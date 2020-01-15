Parkview Health to open ASC in Fort Wayne next year

Parkview Health System in Fort Wayne, Ind., will expand services with a new health campus and ASC on the city's southwest side, according to Inside Indiana Business.

The campus will have a 112,000-square-foot outpatient center and medical office building with expanded outpatient surgery options, a pharmacy and adult and pediatric primary care.

Construction is slated to begin next month; the center is expected to open next year.

