Nebraska imaging clinic opens surgery center

Lincoln, Neb.-based Advanced Medical Imaging opened a surgery center attached to its main practice, the Lincoln Journal Star reports.

The surgery center expands the practice by 10,000 square feet and includes new equipment. The center has two operating rooms — including one hybrid operating room — and three procedure rooms.

Advanced Medical offers pain management, interventional radiology and plastic surgery services. The practice also has a women's center.

