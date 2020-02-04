Massachusetts hospital makes room for ASC, begins renovations

Medford, Mass.-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital is undertaking renovations to make room for an ASC, Patch reports.

The project will give LMH a new lobby in addition to the ASC.

Renovations will commence in February, with interior demolition scheduled for March. The bulk of construction will take place over the summer and is expected to wrap up by December.

LMH doesn't anticipate any interruptions in patient care, but there will be changes in parking and drop-off areas, according to a Jan. 31 announcement from Melrose, Mass.-based MelroseWakefield Healthcare, the parent of LMH.

