WVU Medicine breaks ground on $48M outpatient surgery center

Advertisement
By: Cameron Cortigiano

WVU Medicine United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, W.Va., broke ground on a 62,000-square-foot outpatient surgery center, according to a Feb. 5 report from WV News

The $48 million project will include eight operating rooms equipped with robotic capabilities. 

The center will primarily focus on orthopedic and spine procedures, including same-day total joint replacements.

There is shelled space to allow for future expansion of the surgery center. 

The new facility will eventually be connected to the main hospital, the release said.

How Ardent Health cut low-value care and boosted ROI in 90 Days

Recommended OnDemand Webinar

Advertisement

Next Up in New ASC Development

Advertisement