WVU Medicine breaks ground on $48M outpatient surgery center

WVU Medicine United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, W.Va., broke ground on a 62,000-square-foot outpatient surgery center, according to a Feb. 5 report from WV News.

The $48 million project will include eight operating rooms equipped with robotic capabilities.

The center will primarily focus on orthopedic and spine procedures, including same-day total joint replacements.

There is shelled space to allow for future expansion of the surgery center.

The new facility will eventually be connected to the main hospital, the release said.