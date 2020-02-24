Duke Raleigh Hospital opens eye surgery center — 3 things to know

Duke Raleigh (N.C.) Hospital opened an eye surgery center in a newly renovated medical office building.

Three things to know:

1. The Duke Raleigh Hospital Eye Surgery Center began accepting patients Feb. 24. It features 15 preoperative and postoperative patient care rooms, as well as three procedure rooms.

2. Ophthalmologists at the center surgically treat conditions including glaucoma, cataracts and corneal disease.

3. By relocating those services to the second floor of Medical Office Building 9, Duke Raleigh Hospital aims to give patients access to upgraded equipment and space.

More articles on surgery centers:

PE-backed Prism Vision snags Maryland eye group — 4 insights

Florida ASC buyer projects $18M profit in 1st year: 5 details

Physician-owned eye group acquires California practice

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.