Multispecialty ASC opens in Texas

The Tomball, Texas-based Alpha Surgical Center opened last month, according to local news source Community Impact Newspaper.

Surgeons at the multispecialty ASC specialize in orthopedics, gynecology, spine and pain management.

Read more here.

