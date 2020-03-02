Iowa hospital to see patients at surgery center in April

Residents of Waterloo, Iowa, will soon have a new option for outpatient surgery when UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital opens its new ASC, The Courier reports.

Due to a growing outpatient caseload, UnityPoint Health plans to begin accepting patients at its new ASC in April. The ASC is at United Medical Park, and CEO Pamela Delagardelle said it will operate as a "true ASC."

UnityPoint Health is in the midst of an outpatient boom. In 2019, the health system had 77,000 visits at its four urgent care clinics and 204,000 outpatient visits at its clinics at Prairie Parkway in Cedar Falls, Iowa, a 16 percent increase from 2018.

