Iowa hospital opens $8.4M surgery center — 3 insights

Britt, Iowa-based Hancock County Health System opened its new surgery center Feb. 5, the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital renovated its surgery center on the third floor. The center now has four same-day surgery rooms and four minor procedure rooms.

2. The hospital renovated the center due to community demand.

3. The entire project was $8.4 million and was funded through long-term and interest-free loans.

