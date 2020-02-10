Iowa hospital opens $8.4M surgery center — 3 insights
Britt, Iowa-based Hancock County Health System opened its new surgery center Feb. 5, the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune reports.
What you should know:
1. The hospital renovated its surgery center on the third floor. The center now has four same-day surgery rooms and four minor procedure rooms.
2. The hospital renovated the center due to community demand.
3. The entire project was $8.4 million and was funded through long-term and interest-free loans.
