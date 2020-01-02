McLeod Health seeks approval for 4-OR ambulatory surgery facility

McLeod Health applied Nov. 22 for approval to build an ambulatory surgery facility in the Myrtle Beach, S.C., area, according to a state filing.

Three quick notes:

1. The multispecialty facility would be equipped with four operating rooms and two endoscopy suites.

2. If approved by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the project would cost an estimated $15.3 million.

3. McLeod Health is based in Florence, S.C.

More articles on new ASC development:

Healthcare coalition earns charity status, raising funds for surgery center — 5 insights

Medical University of South Carolina opens practice with surgery center — 4 insights

Arkansas hospital breaks ground on ASC — 4 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.