$12M Texas ASC on track for summer 2020

February 06, 2020

Construction on the Surgery Center of North Texas in Anna is slated to wrap up this summer, according to Grace Hebert Curtis Architects.

Three things to know:

1. The 23,000-square-foot facility will feature a 19,000-square-foot ASC with four operating rooms and a procedure room. The remaining space will be reserved for a gastrointestinal practice.

2. Construction began in March 2019, The Anna-Melissa Tribune reported at the time. The estimated project investment was $12 million.

3. The 10 surgeons involved in the project specialize in orthopedics, sports medicine, ophthalmology, ENT and gastroenterology.

