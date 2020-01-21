Wyoming orthopedic group tops out $11M surgery center — 3 insights

Written by Eric Oliver | January 21, 2020 | Print  |

Laramie, Wyo.-based Premier Bone and Joint Centers recently placed the last beam on its new ASC in Laramie, Colorado Real Estate Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. The 21,000-square-foot surgery center and physical therapy building is being built by Vertix Builders, a Colorado development firm.

2. The development costs $11 million.

3. The development will feature a surgery center with three operating rooms and a physical therapy gym.

More articles on surgery centers: 
Baylor, Scott & White opens $80M hospital — 5 insights
Texas eye practice, surgery center to anchor $77M tower in the works — 5 key points
Alabama surgeon opens 40,000-square-foot medical plaza with ASC

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

More Channels

Top 40 Articles from the Past 6 Months