Wyoming orthopedic group tops out $11M surgery center — 3 insights

Laramie, Wyo.-based Premier Bone and Joint Centers recently placed the last beam on its new ASC in Laramie, Colorado Real Estate Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. The 21,000-square-foot surgery center and physical therapy building is being built by Vertix Builders, a Colorado development firm.

2. The development costs $11 million.

3. The development will feature a surgery center with three operating rooms and a physical therapy gym.

