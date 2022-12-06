25 orthopedic ASCs built or proposed in 2022

Here are 25 orthopedic-focused ASCs that have been built or proposed in 2022 that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 6:

1. The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman, Mont., is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC from Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and a clinic from Billings-based Ortho Montana.

2. Cleveland-based University Hospitals broke ground on a health campus in Amherst that will include a two-story medical office building and an orthopedic-focused ASC.

3. Orthopedic care provider Iowa Ortho, based in Des Moines, plans to construct a 58,580-square-foot surgery center in Grimes, Iowa.

4. Grandville-based BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground on an orthopedic center and ASC in Grand Rapids.

5. St. George (Utah) Regional Hospital, part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, opened an orthopedic- and urology-focused ASC.

6. Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists opened its renovated orthopedic ASC in Gautier, Miss.

7. Altoona, Wis.-based Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and its partner, physician-owned management and development company Surgical Management Professionals, are building a new clinic and ASC.

8. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based orthopedic chain InReach Physical Therapy is opening an outpatient clinic in Hillsboro, Ore., with network partner Physical Rehabilitation Network.

9. BoulderCentre for Orthopedics and Spine is building a 37,000-square-foot facility with an ASC in Broomfield, Colo.

10. Chicago-based Regent Surgical Health is partnering with Ascension Texas for a robotic-equipped joint venture orthopedic ASC in Austin, Texas.

11. Carolina Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center, OrthoCarolina and Neuroscience & Spine Center of the Carolinas are partnering with Gastonia, N.C.-based CaroMont Health to build a joint venture orthopedic and spine ASC.

12. The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville opened its new orthopedic institute. The 91,000-square-foot, three-story facility includes on-site imaging diagnostics, physical therapy and rehabilitative care, an orthopedic ASC and a research center.

13. The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for a medical office building that includes an independent spine and orthopedic ASC.

14. Bradenton, Fla.-based independent physician group Coastal Orthopedics is opening a facility with an ASC.

15. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics broke ground on an ASC.

16. A surgeon from Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush in Chicago is planning to open an outpatient orthopedic surgery center in Chesterton, Ind.

17. Fort Myers-based Orthopedic Specialists of Southwest Florida broke ground on its new headquarters.

18. The design of Nationwide Children's Hospital's new orthopedic ASC in Columbus, Ohio, was completed.

19. Franciscan Health and independent physician group Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics opened a facility housing an ASC in Carmel, Ind.

20. Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center opened an orthopedic ASC in Sterling, Va.

21. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Portsmouth, N.H.-based Atlantic Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine opened a joint venture ASC in Portsmouth.

22. OrthoArizona cut the ribbon on its Pima Center, which includes an ASC, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

23. Cincinnati-based Best Surgery and Therapies held a grand opening for its orthopedic ASC.

24. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center is converting a former Sears building within a mall to an orthopedic healthcare campus with an ASC.

25. St. Luke's Health System discarded its plan to build an orthopedic hospital with medical offices in Boise, Idaho, in favor of a facility featuring an ASC and outpatient clinics.