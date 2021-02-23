23 ASCs adding robotics in 2020

Becker's ASC Review reported on 23 ASCs that added or debuted surgical robots in 2020.

Here's a state-by-state breakdown:

Alabama

Vestavia Hills-based Surgical Institute of Alabama acquired Zimmer Biomet's Rosa robotic system, according to a Sept. 23 report.

Alaska

The Surgery Center of Wasilla (Alaska) added Stryker's Mako system, according to a July 17 report.

Arizona

Flagstaff (Ariz.) Bone & Joint added the OMNIBotics robotic surgery platform, according to a Nov. 4 report.

California

The Center for Orthopedic Surgery in Van Nuys, Calif., recorded the country's first ASC-based total knee replacement using the CORI Surgical System Sept. 3.

Harpreet Bawa, MD, of Van Nuys-based Southern California Orthopedic Institute debuted Stryker's Mako robot Dec. 9.

Connecticut

Danbury-based Western Connecticut Orthopedic Surgical Center added Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics system, according to a July 29 announcement.

Florida

Gulf Breeze, Fla.-based Andrews Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center performed its first total knee replacement with the Navio robotic system, according to a Feb. 14, 2020 report.



Idaho

Lewis & Clark Outpatient Surgery in Lewiston, Idaho added Stryker's Mako robot, according to a Dec. 16 report.

Minnesota

WestHealth Surgery Center in Plymouth, Minn. added Stryker's Mako robot, according to a Nov. 20 report.

New York

Lake Placid (N.Y.) Sports Medicine installed Stryker's Mako robotic arm system, according to an Aug. 24 report.

North Carolina

Surgery Center of Pinehurst (N.C.) debuted Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee Dec. 3.

Ohio

The Orthopaedic Surgery Center in Youngstown, Ohio added Stryker's Mako robot, according to a Feb. 6 report.

Mark Gittins, DO, of Columbus, Ohio-based OrthoNeuro debuted Smith+Newphew's CORI surgical system in July.

Cincinnati-based Mayfield Spine Surgery Center debuted the Mazor X Stealth Edition robotic guidance platform, according to an Oct. 1 announcement.

Wooster (Ohio) Ambulatory Surgery Center installed Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics System, according to a Dec. 13 report.

Oregon

Bend, Ore.-based Cascade Surgicenter added Stryker's Mako robotic system, according to an Aug. 3 report.

Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center added Stryker's Mako robot, according to a Sept. 17 report.

South Carolina

The Surgery Center at Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery in Columbia, S.C., completed its first cases using Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee System, according to a July 23 report.

Tennessee

Jackson, Tenn.-based Physicians Surgery Center added Smith+Nephew's CORI Surgical System, according to a Sept. 23 report.

Texas

Houston-based INOV8 Surgical added the TSolution One robotic system, according to a Feb. 13, 2020 report.

The Surgery Center of Amarillo (Texas) introduced Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee, according to a Sept. 18 report.

Utah

St. George Surgical Center in Utah added Smith+Nephew's Navio robot for total knee replacements, according to a Jan. 29 report.

Wisconsin

Bone & Joint Surgery Center in Wausau, Wis., invested in Stryker's Mako Robotic Arm, according to an Oct. 6 announcement.

